Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been announced as the latest star to be chosen to turn on the Blackpool Illuminations.

Ellis-Bextor, best known for her song 'Groovejet', has released seven studio albums, including her latest, HANA, which has charted in the top 10.

The illuminations switch on is an annual event held in Blackpool, with a big name chosen every year to do the honours of switching the lights on.

Sophie said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to Blackpool to perform a few of my favourite tracks and to switch on the iconic Blackpool Illuminations!

"I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “She is a pop phenomenon with a fabulous recording career and someone who captured the hearts of the public during lockdown.

"We can’t wait to see her light up Blackpool.”

The switch on will take place on 1 September. Blackpool Council announced that the lights will be extended by two months, running until 1 January.

The event will also feature well known characters from the children's TV channel Nickelodeon such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, Monsters High and Transformers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...