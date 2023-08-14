Two men have been found guilty of killing a teenage girl after she was struck by a speeding car as she walked to college.Alisha Goup, 16, was hit by Omar Choudhury after he mounted the pavement while attempting to overtake a car on the wrong side of the road.Choudhury, 22, had been travelling at 66mph in a 30mph zone shortly before the collision, on Rochdale Road, Oldham.As he went to overtake he clipped another vehicle, losing control.Shortly before the fatal collision, Choudhury had been pursued by Hamidur Rahman, 24, a member of his extended family, with witnesses telling the court they believed they were "racing".The pair both admitted driving dangerously but denied causing the death of the teenager.

But, following a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, both were convicted.

Omar Choudhury Credit: MEN Media

Prosecutors said that Rahman blamed Choudhury for informing his family about a relationship he was having with a woman, which her family 'disapproved' of.The pair, both driving BMWs, met in a chance encounter earlier on Chadderton Way on 23 February.Rahman brandished a baseball bat and Choudhury then set off "like a rocket", the court was told.Rahman was driving "aggressively" and was "intent on pursuing him", prosecutor Henry Blackshaw said.

Despite turning off the road a few seconds before the collision, the prosecution said Rahman was just as guilty because he had made a "significant contribution" to how Choudhury drove.

Floral tributes laid at the scene on Rochdale Road in Oldham Credit: MEN Media

Alisha died at the scene following the crash, which occurred at about 1.30pm near the Royal Oldham Hospital.At their trial, Choudhury and Rahman tried to blame each other but the jury unanimously found them both guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Choudhury told the jury that he had "driven like an idiot" because he was in a life threatening situation."I wasn’t racing, I was fighting for my life," he said.

16-year-old Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene. Her loved ones are raising awareness of the dangers of speeding Credit: MEN Media

After conviction Anthony Stanway, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Hamidur Rahman and Omar Choudhury’s manner of driving was selfish and reckless.

"They put many lives at risk that day with the worst possible outcome, the death of a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.“Neither man took responsibility for their actions, putting Alisha’s family through the further trauma of a trial.

"Nothing can bring Alisha back, but I hope this conviction goes some way to comfort her family at this difficult time.“All drivers have a responsibility to drive safely, this case shows the devastating consequences of not doing so. We will robustly prosecute those who disregard the rules of the road and the safety of pedestrians and other road users.”

Choudhury, of Broadway, Oldham, and Rahman, of Tilbury Street, Oldham, will be sentenced on 4 September.