Police are asking for help to find a teenager - who has been missing for nearly two months.

Bayan Al-Mohammed, 14, disappeared from Chorley at the end of June and Lancashire Police say it is becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Bayan is 5ft 1 and was last seen wearing a black hijab, checked black and white leggings, a pink sweater, black trainers with white soles.

She has links to Skelmersdale but also likes to frequent city centres, particularly London.

Lancashire Police said: "We have carried out numerous enquiries to find Bayan and make sure she is OK.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to ask anyone with information about Bayan’s whereabouts – or Bayan herself – to contact the police as soon as possible."

To report immediate sightings of Bayan call 999. For any information that could help police, call 101 and quote log 1137 of June 28, 2023.