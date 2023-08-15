The community holds the answer to what happened to a man found dead at his home with multiple injuries, police say.

Damian Jackson, 50, was found dead in his flat on Regent Street, Lancaster, on Tuesday 25 July.

Lancashire Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses and information after speaking to local residents.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb, from the Major Incident Team, said, “Someone knows what happened to Damian at his flat and the answers will be within the local community.”

Police say Damian Jackson was ‘violently attacked’. Credit: Lancashire Police

Officers said Mr Jackson lived alone and they are building up a picture of his lifestyle, his routine and who he had contact with.

Forensic experts and crime scene investigators have examined Damian’s flat and detectives have examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

They have spoken to neighbours about sightings of Damian and any suspicious activity they might have seen in the area around the time of his death.

Police released a CCTV image showing the Damian Jackson shopping in an Aldi supermarket. Credit: Lancashire Police / Google

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Jackson was two days before the discovery, at 10.18am on Sunday 23 July at an Aldi supermarket on Aldcliffe Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Webb said, “It’s three weeks since Damian died and our investigation has been a very detailed one.

“We are keeping his family regularly informed."