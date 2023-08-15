Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have confirmed the schedule for the world-famous racing event for next year.

The racing fortnight will begin on Monday 27 May with a week a qualifying, followed by a week of ten races, ending on Saturday 8 June.

Riders can expect a similar racing format to 2023, with races taking place across three sets of race days, split by two rest days.

Riders compete around a 37.73-mile course made up of the island's public roads. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The full schedule:

Tuesday 28 May - Evening Qualifying

Wednesday 29 May - Evening Qualifying

Thursday 30 May - Evening Qualifying

Friday 31 May - Afternoon Qualifying

Saturday 1 June - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1

Sunday 2 June - RST Superbike TT Race

Monday 3 June - Rest Day

Tuesday 4 June - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 & Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1

Wednesday 5 June - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2

Thursday 6 June - Rest Day

Friday 7 June - Superstock TT Race 2 & Supertwin TT Race 2

Saturday 8 June - Milwaukee Senior TT Race

Racing fans from around the world travel to the Isle of Man to witness the TT races. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT is often referred to as one of the most thrilling and dangerous motorsport events in the world.

Fans of the event were treated to a record-breaking festival in 2023, after seeing Michael Dunlop become the second most successful TT rider ever.

The fastest sidecar lap record was also broken, as Ben and Tom Birchall completed a lap with an average speed of over 120mph.

The event also saw the death of one rider, Raul Torras, who was killed during an accident on the final lap of the Supertwin race.

Thousands are expected to once again travel to the island to witness the TT races.

