Organisers confirm racing dates for Isle of Man TT 2024

The racing fortnight will begin on bank holiday Monday with a free practice session taking place in the morning. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have confirmed the schedule for the world-famous racing event for next year.

The racing fortnight will begin on Monday 27 May with a week a qualifying, followed by a week of ten races, ending on Saturday 8 June.

Riders can expect a similar racing format to 2023, with races taking place across three sets of race days, split by two rest days.

Riders compete around a 37.73-mile course made up of the island's public roads. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The full schedule:

  • Tuesday 28 May - Evening Qualifying

  • Wednesday 29 May - Evening Qualifying

  • Thursday 30 May - Evening Qualifying

  • Friday 31 May - Afternoon Qualifying

  • Saturday 1 June - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1

  • Sunday 2 June - RST Superbike TT Race

  • Monday 3 June - Rest Day

  • Tuesday 4 June - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 & Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1

  • Wednesday 5 June - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2

  • Thursday 6 June - Rest Day

  • Friday 7 June - Superstock TT Race 2 & Supertwin TT Race 2

  • Saturday 8 June - Milwaukee Senior TT Race

Racing fans from around the world travel to the Isle of Man to witness the TT races. Credit: Isle of Man TT
The Isle of Man TT is often referred to as one of the most thrilling and dangerous motorsport events in the world.

Fans of the event were treated to a record-breaking festival in 2023, after seeing Michael Dunlop become the second most successful TT rider ever.

The fastest sidecar lap record was also broken, as Ben and Tom Birchall completed a lap with an average speed of over 120mph.

The event also saw the death of one rider, Raul Torras, who was killed during an accident on the final lap of the Supertwin race.

Thousands are expected to once again travel to the island to witness the TT races.

