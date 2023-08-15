The family of a man killed after an incident at Everton FC's new stadium have said he was a "lifelong blue" who was "happy to be working on the new stadium".

Michael Jones, 26, from Kirkby was injured shortly before 1pm on Monday 14 August, with emergency services attended the scene.

He is understood to have suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital but died a short time later.

It is thought the incident involved "heavy machinery". A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Wednesday 16 August.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a man had died following an incident at Bramley Moore dock. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A statement from Michael's family said: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

"It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away.

"He was a lifelong blue who was so happy to working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael.

"He will be missed beyond words."

Merseyside Police says it is working jointly with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and enquiries remain ongoing.