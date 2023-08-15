Play Brightcove video

The family of a man who was shot and killed by people on electric bikes have released a personal video of him on the first anniversary of his murder.

Sam Rimmer, 22, was the first of three people to be fatally shot in Liverpool over six days last August.

Detectives are using the anniversary to continue their appeal for more information about his death.

So far 10 people have been arrested in relation to the murder who are all currently on bail.

Sam ’ s mum Joanne said, "Since 16 August 2022, time has stood still. Smiles have disappeared, joy is absent and we live each day with a heavy heart. We just exist."

Police released CCTV footage of the movements of the electric bikes. Credit: Merseyside Police

Sam, from Bootle, was with a group of friends on Lavrock Bank in Dingle at 11.40pm when two electric bikes came into the cul-de-sac.

Detectives say the riders fired a number of shots towards the group, injuring Sam.

Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance staff he was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

His mum said: “My family and I are broken and torn apart by grief. We are unable to move forward in rebuilding our lives without justice for Sam. “I appeal to anyone who has information that will lead to the conviction of Sam's murderers. “I am asking you to search your heart and conscience; to speak out and do the right thing. “You cannot take a life and escape punishment. These people need to pay for mercilessly taking Sam's life. “They will lose their freedom but their mothers will still be able to see, speak to and hold their sons. I will never see my son, hear his voice or feel his arms hugging me again. “There are no words to describe the pain of losing a child. I hope no more families have to go through the hell we are living. Please come forward and help bring closure for our family. “As long as there is breath in my lungs, I will continue to fight this fight until justice prevails.”

Red and white flowers at Sam Rimmer’s funeral last September. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Joanne shared the video of her son and his friend David on Sam’s last Christmas with his family. David said it was a pleasure to have known Sam. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “Sam’s death has had a devastating impact on his family.

"His mother has provided this video of Sam in the hope that anybody who holds information regarding his murder will come forward and assist Merseyside Police in identifying and prosecuting the offenders.

"We hope that this will go some small way towards bringing some closure to Sam’s family and help them to move forward."

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and believe there are people in Dingle, Toxteth and the surrounding area who hold information vital to the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector McGrath added, "If you heard anything, witnessed the shooting one year ago on Tuesday 16 August, and saw the bikes involved at around 11.40pm please get in touch.

“Any information passed on to us will be handled with care and sensitivity, and we can put extensive measures in place to protect those brave enough to come forward."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, or has any information is urged to contact us via the police Public Portal or X (formerly Twitter).

Information can also be left anonymously and for free at Crimestoppers or on 0800 555 111, with reference number 22000603397.

Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer were killed in the space of a week.

Sam Rimmer’s death was the first of three fatal shootings on Merseyside last August.

Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was killed in the back garden of her Old Swan home on Sunday 21 August 2022. A trial is listed to begin later this year.

The following day, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot.

Her killer Thomas Cashman was jailed for a minimum of 42 years in April.