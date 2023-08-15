Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has been given a four-year ban from sport.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirmed the sanction had been imposed on Freeman by an independent tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Panel for possession of a prohibited substance and two separate charges of tampering.

The tribunal was satisfied Freeman had intended to make a prohibited substance – testosterone – available to one or more of his athletes.

Cycling team doctor Richard Freeman has been banned for four years. Credit: PA Images

Freeman admitted lying to UKAD investigators about returning the product containing testosterone to the supplier, and was also found to have knowingly provided false information to UKAD over his claim that he had written to a non-rider member of staff – who he said the product had been ordered for – requesting they waive patient confidentiality, but that they had refused to do so.

UKAD said the ban was effective from 22 December 2020 – the date of Freeman’s provisional suspension – and that he is ineligible for any sporting activity until 21 December next year.

UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said: “The decision of the independent tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Panel confirms that Richard Freeman broke the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“The rules are in place to make sure everyone plays their part in keeping sport clean and to ensure a level playing field.

“The outcomes of both UKAD and the GMC’s respective investigations were vital to outing the truth in this matter.

“This case sends a strong message to all athlete support personnel that the rules apply equally to them, just as they do to athletes, and that they have a clear responsibility to uphold the values of integrity in sport. When they fail to do so, every effort will be taken to ensure that the rules are enforced.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...