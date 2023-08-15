A man has been charged following a homophobic assault at a fast food restaurant in Liverpool.

Alan Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, is said to have approached a man in his 30s at the Edge Lane McDonald's on 16 June.

The 50-year-old made homophobic comments before punching him in the face, according to Merseyside Police.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: "No one, no matter what their background or religious beliefs, should be assaulted, threatened, or subjected to any form of hate crime.

"Please be reassured that we thoroughly investigate reports of those targeted through hate crime and will be relentless to bring offenders to justice."

Whitfield is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 5 September.

Ways to report hate crime

Hate crime can be reported via @MerPolCC on Twitter or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The independent charity Stop Hate UK runs a 24/7 confidential helpline for all victims of hate crime on 0800 138 1625.

Incidents can also be reported at some fire stations, citizens advice bureaus and hospitals - see a list of locations here.