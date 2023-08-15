A tribute artist has been taking on the best in the world after reaching the grand final of the Ultimate Elvis Artist Tribute contest in Memphis.

Paul Larcombe from Cheshire, known as the Wonder of Crewe, was so successful he made it into the top 10, but sadly did not get a place in the top five.

But, the 52-year-old won many new fans as he performed just a stone's throw from the Graceland Mansion where the king of rock and roll is buried.

Elvis tribute artist Paul Larcombe from Crewe. Credit: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest 2023

Paul went for broke in the Grand Final, singing Fever, and finishing with My Way.

It is 16 years Paul reached the last 10 in the contest, and he was delighted to make it through the semi-final and reach the final again.

He said: "The thing I wanted was to get into that last ten again..I did that. And from that moment on, I was really happy."

For the past 18 months, Paul has been treated for Melanoma skin cancer just below his left eye. Several operations later, and the last sample of tissue removed was cancer free.

Paul's trip to Memphis also included a trip to the Graceland mansion where Elvis lived before he died on 16 August 1977, aged 42.

When Paul returns home from Memphis, he'll continue appearing at concert venues in the North West and around Europe as the Wonder of Crewe.

