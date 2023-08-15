The officials who didn't award a penalty for Wolves at the end of their match with Manchester United have been dropped from officiating next weekend's fixtures.

Manchester United were leading 1-0 on Monday night when goalkeeper Andre Onana collided with Sasa Kalajdzic in added time.

Referee Simon Hooper did not award a penalty following a VAR check.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said he had received an apology from PGMOL for the decision after the game and they had admitted a penalty should have been given.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil (right) is shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper. Credit: PA Images

Now Hooper, and VAR referees Michael Salisbury and Richard West have not been selected to officiate this weekend's fixtures.

“Having just spoken to Jon Moss, fair enough he came straight out and said it was a blatant penalty and it should have been given,” O’Neil said.

“I sometimes feel bad. I’ve spent a lot of my day with him trying to understand the new guidelines and how to not get myself booked which I’ve failed in, but fair play to Jon in coming out.

“He said it was clear and obvious and he can’t believe the on-field referee didn’t give it and he can’t believe VAR didn’t intervene.

"It’s probably made me feel worse to be honest because once you know you’re right you feel worse about leaving with nothing.”

United boss Erik ten Hag tried to play down the incident, but he was largely alone in thinking the officials got the decision right.

“When VAR looked at it and decided not to give it of course we are pleased,” the Dutchman said. “It’s about the referee and the VAR.

"I think the two players come together and Andre didn’t interfere with the action from them because first was the touch on the ball and then came Andre.”

