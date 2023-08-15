A self-dubbed gangster 'bossman' of a multi-million pound drug dealing business was caught after bragging about his luxury lifestyle paid for by his crimes.

Waqar Hussain first came to the attention of police after they spotted his VW Golf which had an unpaid fine.

But, after impounding the vehicle, officers received an anonymous phone call claiming their child's shoes were in the car - prompting police to search it, discovering £14,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Hussain was also found with a number of false registration plates, scissors which had been adapted into a weapon and his car was registered under a false name.

Phone revealed hundreds messages, selfies and social media posts relating to drug dealing and boasting of his luxury lifestyle

Three months later his home in Rochdale was searched, in which officers found a loaded gun and drugs valued up to £10,000 stashed in a tailpipe.

They also found baseball bats and in his bedroom were designer goods including five Rolex watches as well as £18,000 in criminal cash, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Two phones were seized and later analysed, revealing hundreds messages, selfies and social media posts relating to drug dealing and boasting of his luxury lifestyle, along with a debtors list.

In one picture, a wad of cash can be seen in the background, and in the foreground, a Nokia phone reads 'Boss Waqar'.

In another social media post, Hussain posted bags of large amounts of cash pictured, along with the caption: "Pay day"

And in another social media post, namely Snapchat, bags of large amounts of cash are pictured, along with the caption: "Pay day".

However, it was a further discovery which revealed the true scale of the business he was involved in.

"Officers found a key to a storage unit. Upon searching the unit they found a drug dealing den, including drug paraphernalia and packaging for a large number of class A drugs, including cocaine and diamorphine (heroin),” Recorder Ciaran Rankin said.

Hussain’s phone number was the contact for that unit, he added.

A few months later his home was searched again, revealing a further £3,700 in cash.

Extensive checks carried out by the HMRC showed that Hussain had no recorded income between 2015 and 2022.

Officers analysed 100s-of-gigabytes worth of mobile data and provided a wealth of evidence which ultimately led Hussain to be sentenced

Hussain, 31, was arrested and interviewed, but provided no comment to the police.

The court heard that he had also been involved in an attack on a man in February 2019.

Described as starting out as a ‘domestic issue’, it culminated in Hussain and three others attacking a man as he sat in his car.

He was punched to the face and knocked to the floor, before he was repeatedly kicked and punched him.

He was left with a large wound to the back of his head, numerous bruises and later lost a tooth.

Hussain was said to have no previous convictions, but his barrister, Anthony Barraclough, said that in 2019 he went ‘off the rails’.

“He had not been prosecuted before for drug-related activity.

"He was not the ‘chief executive’, he was part of the conspiracy and he did play a leading role, but on a lower level,” he said.

Alluding to a letter written by Hussain, the judge, Recorder Rankin, said that he had ‘regret and remorse for what he had done’.

“People in your position often do wish to do so,” he said.

“The fact you had the firearm shows how high you were thought of in the criminal underworld.

“This was a multi-million pound business, and you clearly played a leading role.

Whilst you are not the top of the senior management, you are a manager.”

Hussain, of Corbett Street, was jailed for 15 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property, possession of a firearm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was set for December 18, in which the prosecution will try to claw back some of the ill-gotten gains.

Detective Chief Inspector Round from GMP Rochdale Challenger said: “The evidence in this case, coupled with Hussain’s desire to flaunt his lifestyle online, meant he had little choice but to plead guilty.

"Hussain’s arrogance and brazen antics have ultimately led to his demise, and he now faces a long spell in prison without his beloved luxury amenities.

“Officers involved in the case analysed 100s-of-gigabytes worth of mobile data, and provided a wealth of expert evidence which ultimately led Hussain to be sentenced in line with his actual role in the conspiracy.

“Our work to remove such criminals from our streets and stop anyone from dealing drugs in our communities continues on a daily basis.

"I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so we can take similar actions.”