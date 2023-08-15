The widower of a Post Office worker jailed after being convicted of theft is waiting for a ruling on an appeal.

Ian O’Donnell wants to posthumously clear the name of Joanne O’Donnell, who died in 2016, aged 64.

Three appeal judges recently considered the case of Mrs O’Donnell, who worked at North Levenshulme Post Office in Manchester, and are due to deliver a ruling on Tuesday.

Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Picken and Sir Nigel Davis, who heard arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, in June, were told that Mrs O’Donnell had been convicted of theft and given a seven-month jail term after a trial at Manchester Crown Court in 2007.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) had referred the case to the Court of Appeal after being contacted by Mr O’Donnell.

A spokesman said the case had been referred in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

Lawyers representing the Post Office opposed the appeal.

Errors made by Horizon software, which was made by tech firm Fujitsu and used by the Post Office, led to the wrongful convictions of more than 700 people over false accounting and theft between 1999 and 2015.

