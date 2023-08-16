Research by finance specialists has revealed Blackpool and the Lake District have topped the table as the nations summer holiday destination this year.

The ranking was based on several factors including the cost of accommodation and a family days out.

RIFT ranked eight of the UK's best staycation destinations scoring them on: the affordability of accommodation, the cost of a family day out to a nearby attraction, the price of a pint and the cost of fish and chips - the lower the cost of each aspect, the higher the score.

The figures show that across the eight staycation destinations, the cost of short term rental accommodation such as an AirBnB averages £146 per day.

Blackpool was noted for its affordability for families. Credit: PA Images

The Lake District and Blackpool ranked joint top for overall affordability with a score of 4.26. Brighton ranked as the least affordable destination overall, scoring just 3.67.

Blackpool was home to the most affordable accommodation cost at an average daily rate of £126 versus £162 in Brighton which was the most expensive.

Dorset was the most affordable day out at £50 for a family of four, versus £116 in Blackpool.

Blackpool also ranked as the cheapest destination for a pint (£3.25), while Brighton again ranked as the least affordable (£5.35)

As with the cost of a pint, Blackpool was home to the most affordable fish and chip supper (£9.06) while it cost £12.68 in Brighton.

The Managing Director of RIFT, said: “Pandemic restrictions on travel have long lifted, but this Summer Bank Holiday many households will be considering a staycation again this year in order to help keep costs down, whilst also enjoying some of the outstanding spots we have right here on our doorstep – weather permitting, of course.

“However, while a staycation is certainly a great way of cutting travel costs, inflation here in the UK remains high and this is having an impact on the cost of some staycation staples.

“The most mind boggling findings from our latest research is that the cost of a fish and chip supper, traditionally a cheap and cheerful option, now averages £11.19 for a single portion.

“Depending on what you want from a holiday, it pays to do your research and identify which the best options are for accommodation, day trips, food and drink and so on. You may have a caravan and so high accommodation costs aren’t an issue, or you prefer to cook at home so the cost of eating out is irrelevant.

“But if you want an option that offers the best all round experience, you can’t go wrong with the tranquillity of the Lake District or the bright lights of Blackpool.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...