Everton FC say they are working on a "lasting tribute" to a fan who died following an incident at their new stadium.

Michael Jones, 26, from Kirkby was injured shortly before 1pm on Monday 14 August, with emergency services attended the scene.

He is understood to have suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital but died a short time later.

It is thought the incident involved "heavy machinery". A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Wednesday 16 August.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a man had died following an incident at Bramley Moore dock. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement, the club said: The loss of Michael Jones, a lifelong Evertonian who followed the Blues home and away, has left us all devastated."The thoughts of everyone at Everton remain with Michael's family, friends and colleagues. "We will now be working with Michael's family on an appropriate and lasting tribute."

A statement from Michael's family said: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

"It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away.

"He was a lifelong blue who was so happy to working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael.

"He will be missed beyond words."

Merseyside Police says it is working jointly with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and enquiries remain ongoing.