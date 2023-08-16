A man from Salford has been jailed for 12 years for grooming and raping a 12-year-old girl.

26 year-old Shamus Harte of Lower Broughton pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to making indecent photographs of a child, child rape and abduction, along with the possession of a bladed weapon.

The court heard Harte met the youngster via social media platforms, and obtained indecent images of her.

He would also then regularly meet her in Broughton Park, where he would film her on his mobile phone.

The girl was taken to Broughton Park after she was groomed online Credit: Manchester Evening News

He was arrested in March 2022 on suspicion of meeting a female child under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

Welcoming in the sentence, DS Hannah Rudd and PS Camron Pierre, who were part of the Complex Safeguarding Hub at the time of the investigation, said:

"We would like to thank the victim and survivor in this case, and her family, who have shown dignity, bravery and strength in seeing this through to conviction and sentencing."

"We know that no amount of time is going to erase what Harte subjected her to, but we hope that today's sentence goes some way in allowing them to process what has happened and to begin to heal."

Officers said this was a long and complex investigation, with multi-agency work between the CSH, social workers and local council, to ensure Harte is off the streets and no longer a threat to young girls.

GMP says it is committed to bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

"If you or someone you know are concerned about a child’s welfare, they are asked to contact Greater Manchester Police.

