A 24-year-old man has been ordered to nearly £5,000 in compensation after vandalising a Cheshire war memorial.Residents woke to find an Unknown Tommy Statue covered in spray paint, as well as a pub wall and community notice board in Walton, Warrington.Liam Lynn, of Guernsey Close, Appleton, vandalised several properties in the Chester Road area on 14 January, including the Walton war memorial ‘Tommy’ silhouette with paint.

In a statement, local police thanked everyone who provided information including CCTV that helped identify the male involved Credit: CheshireLive/MEN

He was arrested and, after admitting the offences, was given a conditional caution with set conditions he had to comply with, including cleaning the paint from properties he had vandalised.Police said that "not all the conditions were met".

Lynn pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 2 August.He was given a conditional discharge of two years and ordered to pay compensation of £1,500 for damaging an external wall of The Stag pub.

He was also ordered to pay £3,204 for spray painting a wall belonging to Peel Ports.For damaging the Royal British Legion soldier figure belonging to Stretton Parish Council, Lynn was ordered to pay £250.

Police added Lynn was ordered to pay £120 court costs and £26 in victim surcharges.In a statement posted to social media, local police said: "Once again, I would like to thank everyone who contacted us with information including CCTV that helped identify the male involved.

"I would also like to thank the unknown lady who took the time to clean all paint off the Tommy silhouette, please get in touch as I would to thank you in person."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...