A primary school has announced the sudden death of its headteacher, with tributes flooding in for "a wonderful teacher and a beautiful soul".

Helen Smart, 43, was the Headteacher at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School on Clifton Street, Wigan.

The school posted a statement on its Facebook page on Monday 14 August.

Alison Halliwell, chair of governors, said: "It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved headteacher, Mrs Helen Smart.

"Our heart-felt condolences are sent to Helen’s family at this very difficult time.

"I know this news will be a shock and cause great sadness to our community.

"I want to reassure you that the governors of Worsley Mesnes School are working with the local authority and school to ensure that our children, staff and parents will receive the necessary support in the coming weeks."

Olympic medallist Sharron Davies (pictured) has led tributes to Team GB swimmer Helen Smart after her sudden death

A respected swimmer, Helen Smart competed for Team GB at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and won a number of other medals in the sport.

She was also a playing member of Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band.

The school's post attracted a string of comments, with tributes being paid to a 'lovely lady' and 'one of the loveliest teachers.

Her husband, Craig Smart, also posted on the thread, saying: "She loved the school, staff, children and parents so much.

"She was so proud to reach her goal of being headteacher.

"She used to say to me all the time she could never see herself at another school. She was Worsley Mesnes through and through!

"I remember only last week she said her goal was to get the school to outstanding and that she had the right staff to achieve this!

"I hope you all keep learning like champions. Please learn from this and live your best life, no regrets, take lots of photos, make memories and keep smiling just like Helen always did!"

"Devastating news," said one poster.

"I am grateful to have been taught by a wonderful teacher and a beautiful soul."

"Absolutely devastated," posted another.

"Helen was so caring and kind to my daughters, she had a heart of gold, a true diamond."

And another poster wrote on Facebook: "I still can't get my head around this dreadful news. Mrs Smart your legacy will forever live on in my boys.

"I will make sure you are never forgotten in their memories. I haven't even been able to tell them yet, their hearts will be broken."

No further details have been revealed.