A woman has spoken of the lasting physical and emotional damage she sustained in an attack by her partner, which he filmed on his mobile phone.

Her injuries were so severe that one of the police officers at the scene thought she had dyed red hair - it was actually blood.

Karl Machin attacked the woman at her home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in December, 2022.

She was left with a broken jaw and a number of lost teeth, concussion, a brain injury resulting in memory issues, speech impairment, a broken orbital floor in her left eye socket causing her eyelid to not shut properly, water and droop.

Lancashire Police hope the woman's bravery will give others the confidence to come forward. Credit: ITV NEWS

The victim said: "The trauma and psychological distress this has caused me is immeasurable. I suffer with flashbacks, nightmares and very distressing panic attacks.

"I am nervous in big crowds and do not like being in enclosed spaces especially with men around.

"I am on edge and feel exposed and unsafe, always looking over my shoulder in case someone is behind me who might hurt me.

"I am striving and trying my best to regain some of the old me back.

"I do however feel that I have had my safety and peace of mind robbed from me and I do not feel I am not safe here in my home anymore, as it is now stained and tainted with the traumatic memories of what happened in it."

Machin, 44, of Charles Street, Blackpool admitted Section 18 wounding and was jailed for seven years and two months. He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Jo Clement praised the victim for speaking out: "I hope her bravery will give other women who may be in violent or abusive relationships the confidence to come forward and report it to police safe in the knowledge we will investigate professionally and sensitively and that we will seek to put offenders before the courts and get justice for victims.”

If you need help or advice with domestic abuse, here are a few charities and helplines that can help:

Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free and confidential advice, 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.

Women's Aid has a range of direct services for survivors, including a live chat service and an online Survivors’ Forum.

The Men’s Advice Line is a confidential helpline for male victims of domestic abuse and those supporting them. Contact on: 0808 801 0327.

Galop runs the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse specialist helpline. Contact: 0800 999 5428. Email: help@galop.org.uk .

Chayn provides online help and resources in a number of languages about identifying manipulative situations and how friends can support those being abused.

