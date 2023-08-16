A woman has been found “safe and well” after she was forced into a car late at night.

The incident took place at 11pm on 13 August on Valentine Street in Failsworth.

Police say a man got out of a dark car and pulled a woman in her 20s into the vehicle before driving away.

While the woman has been found and is now safe, police are continuing to appeal for any information to help piece together the events

Greater Manchester Police is treating it as an isolated incident, and have deployed extra resources to help provide reassurance to the local community in Failsworth.

GMP Oldham’s Detective Sergeant Jason Byrne said: “We understand that this incident may have rightly caused alarm in the local community, and we have been working round the clock to understand the full circumstances.”