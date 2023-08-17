The construction company responsible for building the Anfield Road stand redevelopment has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The Buckingham Group is the principal contractor on a project to expand Liverpool's stadium by 7,000 seats.

The £80m project has already been hit by delays, with a current target of mid-October for completion.

According to Construction Enquirer, the £700m turnover Buckingham Group, which has 600 staff, filed the notice of intention to appoint administrators, which gives the firm 10 days to keep creditors away.

Reports state that the news follows changes at board level at the company, with managing director Ian McSeveney resigning over long-term health issues. He has been replaced by Simon Walkley, who had been acting deputy group MD.

A notice of intention to appoint administrators is when a company files a document to a court to make clear that it intends to go into administration if a solution cannot be found to its immediate financial problems.

The project currently has a targeted deadline of mid October. Credit: PA Images

Work on Liverpool’s Anfield Road Stand began in September 2021, with hopes that it would be ready in time for the start of the new 2023/24 season - but the project has been met with delays.

Only the lower tier will be open in time for the Cherries' visit to Anfield this weekend, with the new upper tier not expected to open until after the international break in September. LFC said it will now work with Buckingham on the planned phased opening after that.

A previous setback came when Essex-based cladding contractor SD Samuels - which was working on the roofing and cladding for the new stand - filed for administration in January.

In July, Liverpool FC was forced to delay the results of its ticket ballot for supporters due to uncertainty over the capacity of its £80m Anfield Road redevelopment.

Responding to the news, a Liverpool FC spokesperson said: "Buckingham Group has made us aware that it has filed for a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

"This filing does not impact the planned opening of the new Anfield Road Stand’s lower tier on Saturday for the match against Bournemouth.

“Following the successful test events earlier this week, Liverpool City Council’s building control team issued a safety certificate to operate the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand and we look forward to welcoming supporters to Anfield for our first Premier League home game of the season against Bournemouth.

“We will work with Buckingham Group on the planned phased opening of the remainder of the new stand and will continue to keep supporters updated on arrangements for future games.

"Specifically, our intention is to update all supporters who have a ticket for the Aston Villa match at the earliest opportunity.”

