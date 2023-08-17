Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an assault outside a bar in Manchester's Gay Village.

Officers were called around 12.30am after reports of an altercation on Canal Street.

A man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since been left with permanent scars following the 'serious assault'.

Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation and have now shared an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Any witnesses or people with any information are urged to contact GMP.

DC Kassim of Greater Manchester Police said: "This incident took place on a busy Saturday night into Sunday morning and was no doubt distressing for any onlookers to witness.“The victim of this assault has been left with permanent scarring.

"We'd like to speak to the man in this picture as we believe he could assist us with our investigation.”