'200 Voices' Podcast Promotional Video

A podcast marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI is due to be released in the build up to celebrations on 4 March 2024.

The '200 Voices' podcast will hear from a range of voices from the charity's history through to the present day.

It will begin in the Isle of Man, where the institution was founded in 1824.

The first episode is titled 'Launching an Institution' and is narrated by Douglas RNLI Coxswain, Edd Christian.

He talks about what the charity means to people in the Isle of Man, and explains how Manx resident Sir William Hillary founded what is now known as the RNLI.

Members of the RNLI crew in Peel celebrated the arrival of the new 'Shannon' class in 2020. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Other episodes will include voices from others connected to the charity, including lifeboat crew members across the UK and those who have been rescued.

The series will also hear from celebrity ambassadors such as The Sixth Commandment actor Timothy Spall, Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold-medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan.

RNLI Strategic Content Manager, Rory Stamp said: "We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.

"200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.

"200 Voices is the first in a programme of activity planned to mark the RNLI’s bicentenary as we celebrate the world-class lifesaving service we provide today, remember our remarkable history and aim to inspire the future generations of lifesavers and supporters as we move through into the next 200 years."

The '200 Voices' podcast will be available from 18th August. Credit: RNLI

RNLI and the Isle of Man

The RNLI was originally founded in the Isle of Man under the name of the 'National Institution for the Preservation of Lives and Property from Shipwreck'.

Sir William Hillary founded the organisation after witnessing many shipwrecks around the Manx coast.

Following its formation, he petitioned for a 'Tower of Refuge' to be built on the submerged reef in Douglas Bay, with the original purpose to shelter shipwreck victims until help arrived.

Previously, the reef had caused a lot of damage to ships with some even sinking as a result of crashing into it.

The Tower of Refuge remains a significant landmark in the Isle of Man today. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The tower therefore acted as a visible warning for incoming ships and still serves the same purpose today.

It is also the only government building in the Island that does not fly the Manx flag and instead flies the flag of the RNLI.

This, and other stories connected to the Isle of Man, will be explained in the podcast.

The first episode of the '200 voices' podcast will be available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website from 18 August 2023.

