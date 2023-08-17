Around 500 students have received their A Level, BTEC and other Level 3 qualifications in the Isle of Man.

A total of 41% of Manx pupils received A*-B grades in their results.

Staff have been in schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) to provide students with their grades.

Results awarded to students reflect a return to pre-pandemic grading processes for national and international examination boards.

2023 Provisional Island Secondary School Level 3 Results

Overall Level 3 pass rate (A Level grades A*-E or equivalent) - 97%

The percentage of passes at the higher grades (A Level grades A*-B or equivalent) - 41%

The pass rate at A Level grades A*-C (or equivalent) - 67%

The overall pass rate at UCM on Thursday - 97%

Students at UCM who achieved Distinction grades for Level 3 BTEC - 44%

The Department of Eduction Sport and Culture (DESC) say around two-thirds of Island students receiving Level 3 qualifications intend to further their education by enrolling on degree courses at UCM or off-Island Universities.

However, the trend of increasing numbers of 18-year-old education leavers opting for full time employment on completion of their Level 3 studies is expected to continue this year.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "These outcomes hold great importance for our young people, offering a range of choice.

"My thanks to the commitment of our schools and UCM staff who have guided and supported these learners on their educational path.

"As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Island’s young people today, it's important to recognise that every student's journey is unique. Whichever path they choose, there are many options open to them and success is always achievable.

"Whatever their choice of direction going forwards, I wish every student success for their future."

The University College Isle of Man Student Services Team is available for those who require additional information or advice around applying for courses that start in September 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...