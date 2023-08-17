Fire fighters have spent the morning tackling a huge fire at a primary school in Bolton. The fire broke out in the roof of SS Simon and Jude CE Primary school on Newport Road around 8.30am this morning sending a thick cloud of black smoke over the surrounding area. Greater Manchester Fire Service have urged people living nearby to close doors and windows or avoid the area if possible.

Greater Manchester Fire Service have been at the scene since 8:30am Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: "At 8.30am on Thursday 17 August, fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a school on Newport Road, Bolton."Ten fire engines from across Greater Manchester were quickly mobilised to the incident. The fire initially involved the roof space of the school hall."Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reels to extinguish the fire. Road closures remain in place."Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.