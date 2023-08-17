Thousands of racing fans are expected to travel to the Isle of Man to attend the 100th anniversary of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

The annual racing event is a firm favourite amongst motorbike enthusiasts, following a very similar style to the world-famous TT races.

Riders race around the 37.73-mile TT circuit, made up of public roads around the Isle of Man in a time-trial event.

Many reach average speeds of around 120mph. Manxman Nathan Harrison holds the outright lap record averaging a speed of 126.326mph.

The Manx Grand Prix sees riders take on the TT course on both classic and modern bikes. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Centenary Celebrations

This year will mark 100 years since the Manx Grand Prix started in 1923.

The weekend’s headline attraction will take place on Saturday 26 August with the ‘Legends of the Manx Grand Prix’ lap.

This special lap will pay tribute to some of the greatest riders to have competed in and graduated from what started out as the Manx Amateur Road Races back in 1923.

Motorcycling greats from the early years of the ‘Manx’ including Harold Daniel, Freddie Frith, Bob McIntyre and Geoff Duke will be represented whilst Mick Grant, Charlie Williams, Ian Lougher, Phillip McCallen, and Ian Hutchinson are just some of the names who will celebrate their connection to the Manx Grand Prix themselves.

A 'show and shine' display of past and present MGP machinery will also take place on Sunday 27 August, and 100 years of the Manx Grand Prix will be marked by the introduction of a special commemorative coin and the release of a commemorative stamp.

The Manx Grand Prix started back in 1923 and has continued to attract riders and fans to the Isle of Man each year. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Sunday 27 August will be used a rest day for riders, but will contain a range of celebrations for spectators to mark the centenary year.

Fans are being invited to take part in a 'mass ride-out' across the Mountain Course in a special 'MGP Centenary Spectators Lap'.

This will give all motorcycle owners the opportunity to ride a lap of the course in one large group.

The speed-controlled lap will head away from the grandstand at 10:00am on Sunday 27 August.

Riders wishing to take part in the lap are asked to assemble in the pit lane of the grandstand from 09:00am.

The 'MGP Centenary Spectators Lap' is open to all motorcycle owners and is expected to be a popular event for visitors. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Later in the evening, a spitfire is set to perform an aerobatic display over Douglas bay at 7:00pm.

This will give aviation enthusiasts a rare opportunity to see an original MkIX Spitfire, produced during WW2, take to the Manx skies.

The 'TE517' retains its original charm that will allow observers to experience the spitfire as it was during its heyday.

The Manx Grand Prix is due to begin from Sunday 20 August and run through to Monday 28 August.

