Two men are fighting for their lives after what police say was a targeted stabbing in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Dale Street just before 7pm on Wednesday 16 August.

The victims, aged 20 and 30, are now being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Dale Street in Manchester before 7pm. Credit: MEN Media

Three other men have been arrested and are being questioned by police on suspicion of assault.

Superintendent Phil Spurgeon of GMP's city centre district, said: "We are treating this as a targeted incident, however there will be an increased uniformed presence in the city centre to aid the investigation and to provide reassurance to members of the public.

"I want to appeal to anyone with information or footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to share it with the investigation team.

Credit: MEN Media

"If you have relevant information, I urge you to report it and help us demonstrate that those who use violence and intimidation have no place on our streets."