Archive footage of the late Sir Michael Parkinson shows him describing his time working for Granada as "the happiest time of his life in television".

The broadcasting legend died last night at the age of 88.

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Mike Hall chats to Sir Michael Parkinson about his relationship with George Best in 2018

Sir Michael grew up as an only child in a council house in the coal mining village of Cudworth, near Barnsley in South Yorkshire

He left school aged 16 and began working at a local paper, later joining the Manchester Guardian and then the Daily Express.

His ventures into the world of television began at Granada where he hosted 'Cinema'. He would later move to Thames TV, before landing his chat show Parkinson at the BBC.

Speaking on Granada Reports in October 2008 Sir Michael said: "This was the happiest time of my life in television.

"It was just wonderful at the very beginnings of this great company called Granada. It had a kind of pride about itself."

The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career – with names such as Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann on the list.

