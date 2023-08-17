Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

A breast cancer campaigner who was diagnosed with the disease herself has embarked on a fundraising walk to the top of Rivington Pike, the day before her surgery.

A breast X-ray revealed Suzy Orr, a businesswomen from Chorley has ductal cancer, one of the most common breast cancers.

It was picked up in June after she attended a routine mammogram screening, which revealed a small "mass", in her left breast measuring just 15 millimetres.

Suzy, along with fellow fundraisers, walked to the top of Bolton's famous landmark on the eve of her surgery to help raise funds for vital screening and diagnostic equipment for the NHS.

Suzy said: "I've been inundated with messages of support. So many women still don't know the importance of having a mammogram.

"I'm feeling okay about the surgery, I just want it all to be over."

She said: "A radiographer told me, that the first report on ITV Granada Reports on my diagnosis did more to get the key messages across on screening, then she had been able to do in 25 years in the NHS."

"That means a lot to me, that is why I'm sharing my story".

Suzy Orr and her fellow campaigners climbing Rivington Pike. Credit: ITV Granada

Mammograms are offered to women aged between 50-71 and are carried out every three years.

In the North West, the uptake rate for screening is 69.8%

Each year 375 men are diagnosed with chest cancer in the UK.

Debbie Dowie, from Boot Out Breast Cancer said about volunteers having to fundraise for equipment: "It is disappointing that you do have to do that.

"It's all about buying state of the art.

"Unfortunately the NHS doesn't have all that much money. It's about plugging that gap."

Suzy Orr's cancer was diagnosed after a routine mammogram. Credit: ITV Granada

The first symptom of breast cancer most women notice is a lump or an area of thickened tissue in their breast.

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but the advice is to always have them checked.

You should see a GP if you notice any of the following:

a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

a discharge of fluid from either of your nipples

a lump or swelling in either of your armpits

a change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling, a rash or redness

a rash (like eczema), crusting, scaly or itchy skin or redness on or around your nipple

a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast

Breast pain is not usually a symptom of breast cancer.

You can find out more details about your local unit at NHS.UK

