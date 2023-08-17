X factor star tells us about her new book and album

Play Brightcove video

It's a decade since Buxton-born Lucy Spraggan auditioned for the ITV hit show the X factor.

She wrote her own song entitled 'Last Night', and admitted to judges it was about the 'beer fear' she experienced after a night out drinking.

The singer songwriter has written a book called 'Process' which is now the number 2 best seller.

She's also releasing a new album called 'Balance'.

Lucy came into the Granada Reports studio to talk to Lucy Meacock and Andy Bonner about her new writing.