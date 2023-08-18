An independent inquiry will be held into the case of Lucy Letby to examine “the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with”, the Department of Health said.

The 33-year-old went on a year-long killing spree while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire between 2015 and 2016.

Letby, originally from Hereford, was found guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced following a 10-month trial, including the murder of five boys and two girls.

The jury found Letby not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and could not reach verdicts on six other charges.

The Department of Health said the inquiry will investigate the wider circumstances around what happened at the hospital, including the handling of concerns and governance, and will also look at what actions were taken by regulators and the wider NHS.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I would like to send my deepest sympathy to all the parents and families impacted by this horrendous case.

“This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need.

"I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so.

“Following on from the work already underway by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system.”

Dr Nigel Scawn, medical director at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said the Trust is committed to ensuring that “lessons continue to be learned”.

“This case has had a profound impact on our patients and our local community, and also our staff, who come to work every day determined to provide safe and high-quality care for all of our patients,” he said outside the hospital.

“Our staff are devastated by what has happened and we are committed to ensuring that lessons continue to be learned.

“We are grateful for the co-operation of our staff, especially those that have maintained the utmost professionalism while giving evidence in this trial.”

