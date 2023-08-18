A man who was asleep in bed was attacked with machetes and had acid sprayed on his face.

The 32-year-old man who asleep at an address on Twinnies Road in Wilmslow on 28 July when he woke to find two unknown men standing at the end of his bed.

He was attacked with machetes and sprayed acid on his face and then the men fled the scene.

The victim was found to have sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both men, believed to be of a medium build, wore balaclavas and black clothing, which may have been North Face.

Detective Constable Gina Volp, of Macclesfield CID said: “We understand the concern this incident is likely to have caused, but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to establish what took place.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, to get in touch with us.

“We’re also asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us if they saw anything suspicious which could aid our investigation.

“The same goes for those with any CCTV, dashcam, or Ring doorbell footage."