Police bodycam footage shows Lucy Letby being arrested at her home in Chester on 3 July 2018

Never-before-seen footage has been released showing the moment killer nurse Lucy Letby was first arrested back in 2018.

Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder a further six babies between 2015 and 2016 while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

In the video, captured on police bodycam, the 33-year-old, from Hereford, is seen being escorted from her home in Chester and into a car.

Another clip from later that same day shows Letby being questioned by police, who ask: "Did you have any concerns that there had been a rise in mortality rates?"

She replies: "Yes."

When prompted to expand on her answer, Letby continues: "I think we'd all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years."

Letby was found guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced following a 10-month trial, including the murder of five boys and two girls.

She injected air into the babies via their tubes, causing air embolisms and leaving them unable to breathe, as well as over-feeding some.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court also found her guilty of attempting to kill seven other babies, including two by poisoning them with insulin.

A new image released by Cheshire Police of Lucy Letby. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Letby added unprescribed insulin to a bag, or bags, containing nutrients which were then given to the babies.

In both cases, the youngsters, known only as Baby F and Baby L, had hypoglycaemic episodes in which their blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low. Both went on to make full recoveries.

The jury found Letby not guilty of one count of attempted murder relating to a baby she tried to kill twice before.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children as well as identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

