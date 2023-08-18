Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies, and attempting to murder a further six more.

The 33-year-old went on a year-long killing spree while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire between 2015 and 2016.

Letby, originally from Hereford, was found guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced following a 10-month trial, including the murder of five boys and two girls.

She injected air into the babies via their tubes, causing air embolisms and leaving them unable to breathe, as well as over-feeding some.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court also found her guilty of attempting to kill six other babies, including two by poisoning them with insulin.

Letby added unprescribed insulin to a bag, or bags, containing nutrients which were then given to the babies.

In both cases the youngsters, known only as Baby F and Baby L, had hypoglycaemic episodes in which their blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low. Both went on to make full recoveries.

The jury found Letby not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and could not reach verdicts on six other charges.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children as well as identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Police bodycam footage shows Lucy Letby being arrested at her home in Chester on 3 July 2018

Never-before-seen footage has been released showing the moment killer nurse Lucy Letby was first arrested back in 2018.

Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder a further seven babies between 2015 and 2016 while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

In the video, captured on police bodycam, the 33-year-old, from Hereford, is seen being escorted from her home in Chester and into a car.

