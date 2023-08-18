Parents have been left "heartbroken" and "in tears" after a large fire at a primary school an education trust has said.

Clouds of thick smoke were seen from the roof of the SS Simon and Jude CE Primary School in Bolton.

Ten fire crews raced to the scene of the primary school at around 8.30 am on Thursday 17 August following reports the roof had caught fire.

At the peak of the fire, 17 fire engines were in attendance, Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue confirmed.

No one was injured in the fire. Credit: MEN Media

Dramatic drone from the major scene on Newport Road showed the scale of the inferno, with huge plumes of thick black smoke billowing out into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Several surrounding streets were cordoned off for a number of hours with locals urged to stay away.

The fire, in the middle of the school holidays, has left devastated parents unsure of what will happen to the school's pupils in September when term starts again.

The school trust has said that parents will be contacted with further updates as they thanked fire crews for their work at the scene.

The fire in Bolton has now been brought under control. Credit: MEN Media

“I’m gutted. What about all them kids? I’ve lived here a long time and that school has always been here", one woman at the scene said.

One parent whose son is due to start in year six next month, said they were ‘heartbroken’.

“It’s his last year and they’ve got their SATs," she said. "We don’t know what’s going to happen now.”

It is understood there were people inside the school at the time but there are no reports of any injuries and that the classrooms may have escaped damage by fire but have been left badly charred by smoke.

In a public statement shared online the Vantage Academy Trust wrote: "We would like to reassure everyone who's seen the fire at SS Simon and Jude CE Primary, Bolton, today that no one has been hurt.

"Firefighters have worked tirelessly to bring it under control. The Principal will keep in touch with parents with further updates - school can be reached if needed via the office email."

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "GMFRS crews have worked tirelessly throughout the day to extinguish a major fire at a primary school in Bolton.

"At the height of the response, 17 fire engines from across Greater Manchester were in attendance. The fire was brought under control by late afternoon. Crews will be at the scene overnight damping down any remaining hot spots."