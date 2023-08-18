A woman has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter after the death of a baby at a nursery.

Kate Roughley, 36, of Heaton Norris has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter following the death of a 9-month-old baby at Tiny Toes nursery on Mellor Road in Cheadle on Monday 9 May 2022.

She appeared at Tameside Magistrates on Tuesday 15 August and was bailed ahead of an appearance at Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday 19 September.

Kate Roughley, 36, of Heaton Norris has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement released last year, baby Genevieve's family said: "We are devastated beyond words at the loss of our beloved Genevieve.

"She was so wanted and so treasured. Her absence is the wound that will never heal.

"Genevieve was not just a baby. She was a wonderful, unique and special person.

"She was an individual with her likes and dislikes, her passions and her joys. She loved to be cuddled, to dance and to play with her toys, particularly her tambourine.

"Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, and we loved and cherished every moment that we spent with her.

"She had the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes.

"To know that we will not get to hear her mischievous laugh again, or hold her hand, is almost too much to bear.

“She gave us so much in the short time that she was with us. We are different and better people for having had her in our lives.

"She is and will always remain a vital and integral member of our family. She will never be forgotten."