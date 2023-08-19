Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Chris Hall

The first ever captain of the England women's football team has backed the Lionesses to win the World Cup final.

Sheila Parker, from Chorley, led England to victory in their first ever match in 1972.

England will play Spain at 11am on Sunday 20 August in their first World Cup final after beating hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi final.

Both teams are playing in their first final, with England having lost back-to-back semis in 2015 and 2019 and Spain having only won one World Cup match before this year.

Shelia Parker was the first ever captain of the Lionesses in 1972. Credit: PA Images

Sheila said: "It was an honour. I enjoyed it so much. It's good to know I helped to start it."

Sheila told ITV Granada that men would tell her - "you're a woman, only men should play football."

In 2013, Sheila was recognised for her contributions to the game with a place in our English Football Hall of Fame.

England beat 3-2 Scotland in Greenock in 1972, with Sylvia Gore scoring the Lionesses’ first ever official goal.

In 2022, the original Lionesses squad were honoured on their 50th anniversary and posed for pictures with the current team.

The Union Arms in Tyldesley features a mural of England midfielder Ella Toone. Credit: ITV Granada

Meanwhile in Tyldesley - The Union Arms pub has a mural of Ella Toone painted on it.

Landlady Sharon Mattin said: "She is just Ella, she's not this big superstar."

All the pubgoers are preparing for the match emblazoned with "buzzin' mi head off" which is a quote from the midfielder after the Lionesses won the Euros last year.

