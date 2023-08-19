Play Brightcove video

Nick Jackson Cooney spoke to ITV Granada about the Lionesses he coached

A man who coached several of England's Lionesses at youth level has spoken about the "competitive" team they forged when they were younger.

Blackburn Rovers has overseen the development of Ella Toone, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway - all of whom may start for England in the World Cup final on Sunday.

England will play Spain at 11am on Sunday 20 August in their first World Cup final after beating hosts Australia 3-1 in the semi final. Ella Toone was one of the players on the scoresheet.

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to inspire the next generation of women's football players. Credit: ITV Granada

Nick Jackson Cooney coached Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway during their time at their time at Blackburn.

Nick said: "Keira was with us when she was a teenager, she was part of a really good group that we had.

"A really competitive team. I think during the full time she was with us we only got beat once or twice.

"Georgia came with us a bit later, a bit younger. She was with us for 12 months. She would travel down from Barrow two or three times a week - so a lot of commitment from both of them.

"Georgia was the more attacking player, she had pace, she knew where the goal was.

"Keira started off at the back and then went into midfielder. She was always composed and could pick a pass out."

The club now has a large girls academy team in the hope of generating more future stars for the Lionesses.

The World Cup final is live on ITV 1 and ITV X. Kick off is 11am.

