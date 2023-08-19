Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad have paid tribute to a construction worker who died while working on Everton's new stadium.

The Liverpool manager and his team laid flowers at Bramley Moore Dock in tribute to Michael Jones, 26, who lost his life on Monday.

Wreath left by Liverpool Squad Credit: Liverpool Echo

The lifelong Everton fan, from Kirkby, had been rushed to Aintree hospital after being injured on the site but died shortly afterwards.

The wreath reads: "Condolences from everyone at Liverpool Football Club. YNWA" and the team also held a minute's silence in Michael's memory.

On Monday, Everton expressed their sadness at Michael's death, saying: "The loss of Michael Jones, a lifelong Evertonian who followed the Blues home and away, has left us all devastated."

"The thoughts of everyone at Everton remain with Michael's family, friends and colleagues. We will now be working with Michael's family on an appropriate and lasting tribute. Michael Jones, forever in our hearts."

Jurgen Klopp leading his squad in tribute Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a tribute released on Tuesday, Michael's family said: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away."

Michael's tragic death has also prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media and a fundraiser, launched by Everton fans, has raised more than £30,000 to date.

The Liverpool Squad at Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock. Credit: Liverpool Echo

On the fundraising page, which can be found here, a tribute states: "Michael was at work when an accident happened and he lost his life."

"Michael was a massive Everton fan home and away with all his family and friends. Michael was so proud to be working on the project of building the new home of his beloved Everton.

"Michael was the son of Elaine and Michael and the brother of Gemma, Terri and Katie. Michael was known to a lot of people who all say the same thing about him. He was a lovely lad with a heart of gold and would give anyone his time for a chat."

On Friday Everton Manager Sean Dyche and Club Ambassadors Graham Stuart and Ian Snodin visited Bramley-Moore Dock today to lay flowers in memory of Michael Jones. Forever in our hearts.

The club said: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock."

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time."