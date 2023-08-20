The mum of 10-year-old girl who was mowed down as she walked to the chippy with a friend has said she will "never forgive" her daughter's killer.

Lily Morris suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a Land Rover in Coleridge Road, Oldham, just days before Christmas in 2021.

Mark Fensome had been drinking vodka with work colleagues and was over the legal drink drive limit when his vehicle mounted the kerb. After crashing into Lily and her friend, Fensome drove away from the scene.

The 43-year-old was jailed for nine years at Minshull Street Crown Court on 18 August.

During the sentencing hearing, a victim impact statement was read out on behalf of Lily's mother, Melanie Hudson.

She told the court their 'lives changed forever' following Lily's tragic death. Recalling the events of 18 December 2021, Ms Hudson said her daughter's friend had come to their house for a sleepover.

At about 4.30pm, she said she asked Lily - who she described as her 'beautiful blue-eyed daughter' - if she wanted to go to the chippy to 'get some fresh air'.

"I put her hair into pigtails at the front, gave her a kiss on her head, and the two girls went out," she said.

"It was a journey Lily had done millions of times before. It was minutes away from our home."

She told of how she later received a phone call from a police officer, telling her to get down to the scene and said she 'knew something was really wrong'.

Ms Hudson described the aftermath of Lily's death as 'a blur'.

"She had only gone out to the chippy with her friend," she added. "How could this happen?

"The next day I remember waking up and hoping it was all a nightmare and Lily would walk back through the door. Part of me still expects to see her coming back through the door now."

Addressing Fensome, Ms Hudson said: “I will never forgive you. Why did you decide to drive?

"Why didn't you walk? It's literally round the corner. You could have walked.

"You drove back past Lily, got out and looked and didn't stop. I will never understand why.

My daughter was on the pavement where she should have been safe."

She added: "I can't put into words how I feel about you. We don't know you and yet you're always going to be a part of our story, part of our lives. You will never know how many lives you have destroyed."

Ms Hudson said that she had heard Fensome had been 'upset' during a previous court appearance, but added: "Is that because you're sorry for what you've done or sad because you could go to prison?

"It’s just a mess. A mess that could have been avoided if you didn’t get in your car that evening.

"We cannot put into words the things we will miss out on not having Lily here. Lily used to wear a yellow t-shirt all the time, she never took it off.

"I used to have to wash it while she was at school so it would be ready for when she came home. I wear it to bed and it still smells like Lily.

"It's all the normal everyday things we will never get to do together, the things that everyone else takes for granted.

"The silly things like her sass when we told her to do something she didn't want to do, or going to the charity shops together and Lily would be straight in the 20p box to spend her pound or brushing her eyebrows instead of her hair when I was half asleep.

"We now can't watch her grow up into the beautiful, amazing young person we know she was going to be."

She added: "I can never put into words how much devastation and hurt we as a family have gone through and how much I will miss Lily."

Fensome's defence barrister, Ian Bridge, that his client was 'full of remorse' and had been 'destroyed by what he has done'.

"As far as he is concerned, you can throw the key away," Mr Bridge added . "He can't live with himself."

Sentencing Fensome, Judge Tina Landale told him he had 'deprived' Lily and her family 'of her life and her future'.

She sentenced him to nine years in prison and disqualified him from driving for 12 years and six months.