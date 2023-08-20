A pet owner who starved two cats to death after locking them in a bedroom has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Donna Laithwaite, of Wigan, was also given a 20 week suspended prison after being pleading guilty to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to her cats following an RSPCA prosecution.

The charity say inspectors were called to Laithwaite's rented home on 11 October after the landlord notified them there was a dead cat in the house.

Animal rescue officer Alison Wilford said: "I went into the property with the landlord and found a slim tabby and white cat.

"The lounge was cluttered, with empty food bowls on the floor. I went upstairs to the bedroom where the landlord had advised the dead cat was; the smell in the room was foul.

"There were faeces all over the bed and in the corner of the room, with lots of empty cat food boxes scattered around.

"Under the bed was another mattress with a dead cat lying on top of it. Upon leaving the property I realised I was absolutely covered in fleas from the inside."

Ms Wilford returned to the house later that day accompanied by the police, to remove the dead cat and to take two other surviving cats into care.

She then discovered a second dead cat in the property.

After making a number of attempts to contact Laithwaite, Ms Wilford eventually spoke to her on 7 December.

She admitted owning the cats and said she had locked them in the bedroom to stop them fighting with another cat in the house.

In his witness statement, veterinary surgeon Sean Taylor, found that both of the deceased cats were emaciated due to a lack of food and all three cats had been living in an environment containing a lot of faeces and urine.

The cats were also suffering due a severe flea infestation.

Laithwaite, 48, of Derby Street, Wigan, was also fined £750 and ordered to pay £128 costs after being sentenced at Wigan magistrates court.

Speaking after the hearing RSPCA inspector Deborah Beats said: "The death of both of these cats was entirely unnecessary and they must have suffered horribly.

"Not only would they have been in pain from flea and ear mite infestations but they were forced to live in appalling, squalid conditions.

"Both cats would have died a slow and entirely preventable death from starvation.

"Bobby, the surviving cat was similarly emaciated and ill cared for, I hope once he finishes his veterinary treatment with the RSPCA he will find a new home with a loving family.

"I sincerely hope Laithwaite learns from this prosecution and never mistreats an animal again."