"Appalling" racist messages have been graffitied around a town for the second time in a month.

The messages were left along Morecambe Promenade, which police believe were written just after 1am on Saturday, 19 August.

CCTV, which shows an unidentifiable, hooded figure move through Euston Road, Victoria Street, Northumberland Street and along the Promenade, including the War Memorial, has now been released by Lancashire Police in an attempt to trace what happened.

"This is an appalling offence, and the writing of racist and homophobic graffiti will not be tolerated", Chief Inspector Dave Hannan said.

Homophobic and pro-nazi graffiti was sprayed around Morecambe ahead of Pride. Credit: MEN Media

It is the second time in a month that racist and homophobic graffiti has been spray painted across Morecambe.

In July, Lancaster City Council workers removed pro-nazi and anti-LGBTQ+ messages ahead of the town's Pride weekend, including swastikas and messages threatening to murder gay people.

Councillor Caroline Jackson said: “We were utterly appalled and disgusted by yet more cases of malicious graffiti in Morecambe over the weekend, particularly by that which defaced Morecambe’s War Memorial.

“This attack on our community shows complete disrespect for all those who care deeply about this town, for those who run businesses and attract visitors and for those heroes of past and present who were willing to give their lives in its defence.

"Let it be known that criminal behaviour such as this is not wanted here and in no way reflects the values of those who live here."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Lancashire Police.