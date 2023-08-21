Play Brightcove video

Families’ solicitor Richard Scorer and former Cheshire MP Antoinette Sandbach tell ITV Granada Reports presenters Andy Bonner and Lucy Meacock about what needs to happen next.

Downing Street has said an inquiry into the crimes of serial child murderer Lucy Letby will be “put on the right footing” to get answers for families.

Rishi Sunak branded the 33-year-old nurse "cowardly" for refusing to appear for sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

She was given a whole-life order after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The Prime Minister had defended the non-statutory inquiry announced by the government amid calls for it instead to be led by a judge who could compel witnesses to appear before it.

Downing Street later said the government is "focused on the outcomes."

Rishi Sunak answered reporters’ questions after Letby was sentenced. Credit: PA

Asked by reporters if the Government had ruled out a statutory inquiry, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The most important thing is to make sure families get the answers they need and that it's possible to learn the lessons, that it's done transparently and that it happens as quickly as possible.

"And that's crucial. And obviously, we will have an inquiry on the right footing to achieve that."

Pressed again on whether it could be a statutory inquiry, he said: "As I say, we will put it on the right footing to achieve those outcomes."

Downing Street could not say when terms of reference would be published.

Mr Sunak had earlier been asked whether the inquiry should be upgraded to a statutory hearing.

The Prime Minister said, "I think the important thing for the inquiry to do is make sure that families get the answers that they need, that it is possible for us to learn the lessons from what happened, everything conducted transparently, and to happen as quickly as possible.

"Those are the objectives that we want for the inquiry and we'll make sure that it's set up to deliver on those aims."

Children's minister Claire Coutinho argued that the independent inquiry launched after Letby's convictions on Friday would be "much quicker".

But Dame Christine Beasley, a former chief nursing officer, warned that witnesses "can opt out of it if they want to" as she joined a growing list of figures pushing for the investigation to be strengthened.

Richard Scorer, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon which represented some of the families, told ITV Granada Reports that a statutory inquiry would also compel the production of relevant documents.

He said, “We need an effective inquiry. We need an inquiry that can get to the truth.

“In my view, that has to be a statutory inquiry."

