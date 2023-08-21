Serial child killer Lucy Letby has indicated she will refuse to attend sentencing after she was convicted of murdering seven babies.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder on Friday, but was not present in the dock to hear the final verdicts.

The jury also found the nurse, originally from Hereford, not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and could not reach verdicts on six other charges.

But Letby has indicated she will not take part in her sentencing hearing, joining a string of offenders who have refused to attend court as their punishment is handed down.

Although she may attend court the nurse previously indicated she did not intend to return to the dock, did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing, and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.

The refusal of criminals to “face the music” in court was described by a source close to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk as the “final insult” to victims and their families, as they confirmed the Government is “committed” to changing the law as soon as possible.

Letby was in the courtroom on 8 August when the jury returned its first two guilty verdicts of attempted murder, and then again on 11 August when she was convicted of four murders and another two attempted murders.

However, at the end of the court day on 11 August Letby did not return to the dock as the jury was sent home for the weekend.

Letby returned to court the following week but her made last appearance in Court Seven on the morning of 16 August when trial judge Mr Justice Goss sent the jury out to continue its deliberations.

More verdicts were returned later that day, in her absence, and again on 17 August when the court heard Letby had indicated to her legal team that she did not intend to return to the dock.

Letby continued to be produced at court from prison but would not come up from the cells.

Her parents, John and Sue, who had previously attended the trial every day, did not come to court on Friday as the trial ended.

The reasons for her non-attendance were not disclosed by the judge.

Mr Justice Goss said after the verdicts were returned: “The sentencing hearing will of course take place whether she is present or not.

“The court has no power to force a defendant to attend at a sentencing hearing, therefore there is nothing I can do in relation to that.”

Earlier this year, Mr Chalk said the Government is “committed” to changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.

It came after his predecessor, Dominic Raab, promised to act while under pressure over the non-attendance of the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa to stop offenders convicted of the most serious crimes dodging court and avoiding facing justice.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while pursuing a fellow drug dealer.

Sex attacker Jordan McSweeney murdered 35-year-old law graduate Ms Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Koci Selamaj received life with at least 36 years for murdering primary school teacher Ms Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an attack on a random woman.

Each refused to appear in court for sentencing, with their punishments being handed down in their absence.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel called for the law to be changed to make sure criminals are in court for sentencing, saying Cashman’s absence was “like a kick in the teeth”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously refused to say if the proposed legislation would be introduced before the next general election, which is anticipated to take place next year.

Judges have powers to order defendants to come to court prior to verdicts being delivered. If they fail to obey, they can be found in contempt of court and face up to two years in prison – but the law does not extend to sentencing hearings.

Mr Chalk is also yet to confirm when the proposals would be introduced to Parliament despite calls from Labour to act “urgently”, while campaigners have pressed ministers to put forward plans before the end of the current parliamentary session in the autumn.

Speaking at Commons justice questions in June, Mr Chalk said: “We are committed to bringing forward legislation to enable offenders to be compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.”

He said offenders whose crimes “shatter families” should be required to “face the consequences of their actions and hear society’s condemnation expressed through the sentencing remarks of the judge”.

The Justice Secretary said he wants to know that when offenders are “sitting in the cells trying to get to sleep” that “ringing in their ears are those words of condemnation from the judge, because there are victims who find it hard ever to recover; why should that defendant ever have to sleep soundly in their bed?”.

It is understood that there are plans for the legislation to be put forward later this year or in early 2024, as soon as parliamentary time allows.

