Police have appealed for witnesses after a vehicle was “used as a weapon” to hit a man.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a vehicle deliberately mounted the pavement on Higher Croft in Eccles, Salford, leaving the man with serious injuries to his legs.

He was pinned between the vehicle and a wooden post and underwent surgery on Sunday, 20 August.

Police responded to the incident at about 12.55pm on 19 August and have appealed for anyone who was in the area then to get in touch

Detective Chief Inspector Yanica Weir said: “This was a clearly targeted attack, in which a vehicle was used as a weapon.

“We are keen to trace the suspect or suspects in this matter as quickly as possible and would be grateful if anyone who may have any dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage depicting the events, could get in touch with us.

"At the moment, we believe the vehicle to be a silver/grey Volkswagen, either a Polo or a Golf, and we urgently need to trace it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log number 1759-19082023. People can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.