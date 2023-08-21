A rider has died during the opening qualifying session of the Manx Grand Prix, organisers have confirmed. Gary Vines, 33, died of injuries sustained in an accident at Ballagarey in the Isle of Man on his first lap of the session on Sunday, 20 August.

The rider, from Colchester, had competed at the Manx Grand Prix since 2015 as well as the TT Races since 2022.

In a statement, Manx Grand Prix organisers said with a "heavy heart" that they had to confirm Gary had "succumbed to injuries".

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary’s family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends," it said.

"Gary had competed at the Manx Grand Prix since 2015 as well as the TT Races since 2022. He was a specialist on two-stroke 250cc machinery, making his debut in the 2015

"Newcomers B Race on his own, immaculately prepared Yamaha TZ250. Against a field of Supertwin bikes, he took a commanding and popular victory.

"Gary stood on the podium again in the 2018 Lightweight MGP, and earned a number of top-ten finishes in the 250cc class at the Classic TT.

"Away from the Isle of Man he was a well-known and respected figure of the two-stroke and classic racing scene, and was a familiar face at the GP Originals championship and at the Goodwood Members’ Meetings.

"Gary was also a skilled off-road rider, and had contested the notorious Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro rallye.

"Gary was a well-loved and respected member of the paddock and his peers will fondly remember a skilled and stylish racer with an impressive racing CV.

"The loss of Gary will be felt deeply by all."

