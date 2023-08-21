Merseyside fire control staff have voted to walkout in a long-running dispute over cuts and working conditions.

Fire Brigade Union (FBU) members voted in response to a reduction in night-time staffing numbers in Merseyside Fire Control Room from the agreed level of 6 to 5.

They also voted about the requirement for some members to work a duty shift system which they say was never subject to negotiation.

On Monday 21 August, members voted overwhelmingly for strike action, with 100% voting Yes on a 92% turnout.

FBU Merseyside brigade secretary has said that firefighters have been "given no alternative" but to walkout following what they describe as an attack on terms and conditions.

Ian Hibbert, FBU Merseyside brigade secretary, said: "Today FBU members in Merseyside have shown their strength of feeling, with fire control staff voting to take strike action and firefighters voting to continue an overtime ban.

"Firefighters resort to industrial action when we are given no alternative. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has continued to refuse to abide by locally and nationally agreed negotiation procedures.

Mr Hibbert has said that FBU members are ready to get round the table, but Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service "have continually refused to negotiate in good faith".

He added: "Until our employer agrees to treat our members with the respect they deserve, we are left with no option but to commence preparations for industrial action.

“These ballot results must be taken as a clear message to our employers: we will not stand by as our working conditions are attacked.”

The Fire control team answer calls from those who need the fire and rescue service. They also make sure firefighters and appliances get to the right place.

Members were balloted in July for industrial action in a row over work and conditions.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “This dispute is about the fact that Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is attempting to undermine nationally agreed terms and conditions.

"This is outrageous and undermines the safety of the communities our members serve.

"The result of these ballots is a testament to the determination of firefighters in Merseyside to defend the fire service."

The general secretary continued to say that Fire control staff and firefighters "will not be silenced when facing attacks on their working conditions."

“This employer must take responsibility and get round the table to negotiate a resolution.

"Firefighters from across the UK stand in solidarity with our Merseyside members as they prepare to take action.”

Firefighters across Merseyside, as well as FBU ‘green book’ members (non-uniformed staff), have also voted to continue action short of strike with 82% voting Yes on a 71% turnout (details of this dispute are in Notes).

This action will involve firefighters and green book members of staff refusing to undertake pre-arranged overtime.

The ballots come after a serious break down in industrial relations between Merseyside Fire Brigades Union and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority and the failure to reach agreement on several issues.

Action will begin on Monday 4 September 2023 and could last up to six months.