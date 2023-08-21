The mother of Ashely Dale who was shot dead in Liverpool has vowed to keep her memory alive, as the family marks the first anniversary of her death.

The 28-year-old council worker was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan on 21 August 2022.

Ashley Dale Credit: Merseyside Police

Paying tribute, her mother Julie Dale described life without her as 'unbearable" and said: "A huge hole has been left since Ashley was taken from us one year ago. A void in our family that will never be replaced.

"This past year has been unbearable without Ash, some days I don't know how I go on.

"But I do with the support of family and friends. We vow to keep Ash's memory alive and talk about Ashley every day in a positive way, remembering all the good things about her."

A new photograph of Ashley has been released by her family as they mark the first anniversary.

A new photograph showing 28-year-old Ashley smiling has been released by her family. Credit: Merseyside Police

Following her death, colleagues at Knowsley Council installed a memorial bench at Court Hey Park for the environmental health officer.

Her mother said: "I'm glad that we have a place to go and remember Ash, at her bench in Court Hey Park.

"I am forever grateful to Ashley's colleagues at Knowsley Council for doing such a wonderful, thoughtful thing for Ash and us."

Ashely's mother Julie Dale at the memorial bench Credit: Liverpool Echo

Colleagues have also arranged for Huyton railway bridge and Greystone footbridge to be lit in pink, orange and green on Monday to mark the anniversary.

Ashley Dale's death was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel shot in her home in Dovecot and Sam Rimmer, 22, fatally injured in Dingle.

Four men have been charged with Miss Dale's murder and are due to stand trial on 2 October.