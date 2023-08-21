The woman in charge of nursing when serial child killer Lucy Letby carried out her attacks has been suspended from her current role.

Former head of nursing at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Alison Kelly, has been suspended as nursing director at The Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Salford.

Alison Kelly was a senior manager at the Countess of Chester Hospital when Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to murder six more.

Lucy Letby was found guilty of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six more

Letby, 33, was given a whole life order and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A statement from Nicky Clarke, Chief People Officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I can confirm Alison Kelly has been suspended.

“We are unable to comment any further at this moment in time.”

Hospital bosses at the Countess of Chester Hospital were accused of ignoring concerns raised about Letby and her colleagues.

Cheshire Police have said it is continuing to review the care of some 4,000 babies who were admitted to the Countess of Chester, and also at Liverpool Women’s Hospital when Letby had two work placements, during her employment from 2012.

Lucy Letby carried out the murders while working in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital Credit: Cheshire Police/CPS/PA

The case drew attention to the NHS whistleblowing system, with some calling for it to be overhauled.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) president Dr Naru Narayanan said the circumstances surrounding Letby is "an appalling reminder of a culture which persists today in some parts of our NHS despite the many, many warnings we’ve had over the years”.

He added: “All too often, whistleblowers are treated by bad employers like the problem and find themselves on the receiving end of threats and bullying to remain silent.”

Reacting to the guilty verdicts on Friday, Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens said there must be a 'significant' improvement in NHS leadership and culture.

“We need to see significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS so that the voices of staff and patients can be heard, both with regard to everyday pressures and mistakes and, very exceptionally, when there are warnings of real evil.”

The Department of Health and Social Care will hold an independent inquiry into the Letby case to ensure 'vital lessons are learned'.

