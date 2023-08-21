The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said her heart goes out to the families of Lucy Letby's victims after the killer refused to appear in court for her sentencing.

Cheryl Korbel has been campaigning for a change in the law to force criminals to appear in court.

It comes after Thomas Cashman, who shot her nine-year-old daughter dead in her home in Liverpool, refused to enter the dock when he was sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison.

Olivia was shot dead in August 2022 while Thomas Cashman chased a drug dealer, his intended target, through her home in Liverpool Credit: Family photo/Merseyside police

On the first anniversary of the Olivia's death, Ms Korbel said her "heart would go out to the families" of the babies attacked by Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Monday 21 August, Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after being found guilty of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder against six babies.

The jury also found the nurse, originally from Hereford, not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, and could not reach verdicts on six other charges.

But Letby, although in the court building, did not appear in the dock to take part in her sentencing hearing.

Mr Justice Goss said: "The court has no power to force a defendant to attend at a sentencing hearing, therefore, there is nothing I can do in relation to that."

But, he ordered that Letby be sent a transcript of his sentencing remarks and copies of the statements read out by the families of her victims.

He said: “The defendant, Lucy Letby, has refused to attend court for this sentence hearing. Accordingly, I have to sentence her in her absence.

“I shall deliver the sentencing remarks as if she was present to hear them. And I direct that she is provided with a transcript of my remarks and copies of the victim personal statements read to the court.”

Lucy Letby was sentenced to a whole life term in prison.

Ms Korbel, who read an impact statement at Cashman's sentencing, said: "It's important for the families.

"Writing the impact statement was really hard. It wasn't going to take minutes. It was days, over a matter of weeks.

"It's important for the offenders to listen to the pain that they've caused, the pain that is ongoing. Going to prison is supposed to be a rehabilitation.

"That first port of call of rehabilitation should be in that courtroom and standing there listening to the judge and listening to the families' impact statements."

Both Thomas Cashman and Lucy Letby refused to appear in the docks for sentencing at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: ITV News

Ms Korbel's cousin Antonia Elverson continued to say that Letby's failure to appear in court for sentencing was "soul-destroying" for the families.

Judges have powers to order defendants to come to court before verdicts are delivered.

If they fail to obey, they can be found in contempt of court and face up to two years in prison. However, this law does not extend to sentencing hearings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the Government is looking at changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.

Rishi Sunak said Lucy Letby was "cowardly" for refusing to appear in court for her sentencing.

Baby murderer Lucy Letby to spend the rest of her live in jail.

The Prime Minister said: "The first thing is to extend my sympathies to everyone affected by this. I think, like everyone reading about this, it's just shocking and harrowing.

"Now I think it's cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones."

He said the Government is looking at changing the law to ensure that defendants appear in court for sentencing.

